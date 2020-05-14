Man arrested after police say he threw a rock through the window of a bar and an apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police say he threw a rock through the window of a bar and another through the window of an apartment complex in central Austin on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene of a disturbance around 3:01 p.m. at Aussies Bar and Grill on Barton Springs Road. According to the affidavit, while officers were on the way, a second call came in at an apartment complex nearby.

The call stated that the suspect, a white man wearing a black shirt and pants, was walking along Cesar Chavez Street near Congress Avenue. According to the affidavit, officers made contact with the suspect who they identified as Matthew Caldwell, 38.

Caldwell told police he was waiting for the rain to stop in a nearby parking garage before moving to the entrance of Aussies to wait there, per the arrest affidavit. Caldwell said as he was waiting, employees at Aussies told him to leave. He said they got into an argument before he eventually left. According to the affidavit, Caldwell denied throwing a rock.

The manager at Aussies told police he saw Caldwell standing in their patio area. He said Caldwell told him he was waiting for a ride. The manager said after the rain stopped he asked Caldwell to leave and an argument broke out. He said Caldwell got angry and left the establishment but took out a can of tomato sauce and throw it at the window a few times before walking away.

According to the affidavit, the manager said he later saw Caldwell walking back towards the bar and he went inside to clear customers away from the windows. He said Caldwell threw a rock through the window and several feet into the dining area. The manager at Aussies said the window originally cost around $800 to install.

Officers then spoke to a witness who was present when they detained Caldwell. The witness told them he was waiting at a bus stop on Riverside Drive by the 422 at the Lake apartments when he heard a window shattering. He said he saw Caldwell throw a rock at another window but that one didn’t break. He said he then started following Caldwell until police arrived.

The residents inside the apartment complex said the rock was thrown with enough force that it not only shattered the window but traveled several feet into the apartment. One of the people inside said she was working near the window when she heard it shatter.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with criminal mischief