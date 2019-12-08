Man arrested after police say he stole a gun from the scene of an east Austin murder-suicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man Friday who they say took a gun from the scene of a murder-suicide in east Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police responded Friday morning, around 5:30, to a call of shots fired at a Valero gas station on East Riverside Drive near Montopolis Drive. Felix Barron, 43, and his wife Veneranda Martinez, 36, were found dead at the scene.

A witness said he saw Barron shoot Martinez as she was sitting in the front seat of her car then walk to the front of the vehicle and turn the weapon on himself. The witness also told police after Barron fell to the ground, two homeless men ran up to the body, but he did not know what they were doing.

While at the scene, an APD officer was approached by a witness who said she heard a rumor that someone took Barron’s gun from the scene. No firearm was found, but police say security footage from the gas station showed a man approach the scene before leaving on foot. Detectives distributed a photo of the man caught on camera to officers in hopes of locating the gun.

At 5:15 p.m. that same day, officers were sent to JD Market on East Riverside Drive for a call of someone trespassing. Police found 47-year-old Christopher Douglas Kempf at the scene. The officers said Kempf matched the description of the suspect who allegedly took the gun from the scene of the murder-suicide.

When asked if he had any weapons on him, Kempf told officers, “I have a gun that that guy shot himself with.” Officers found the gun in Kempf’s front left pants pocket. According to the affidavit, dried blood was found on the gun.

In an interview with police, Kempf said he was at the Valero earlier that day when he saw a car pull up and he heard gunshots soon after. He said he saw Barron walking around the car before shooting himself in the head.

Kempf said he approached the scene and found the gun next to Barron. He said he pocketed the weapon and left the scene. When asked why he took it, he told police he knew it was stupid, but he was homeless and he was probably going to try and sell it.

Kempf was arrested and faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.