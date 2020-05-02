Man arrested after police say he broke into a north Austin church

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly broke into a north Austin church, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police were sent to 200 West Anderson Lane in response to a call at 6:24 a.m. of a man walking around looking like he was on drugs. At the scene officers discovered a broken window at a church.

The suspect was described as a black man with a black shirt and red pants.

Officers say they waited for someone to open up the church for a short while before entering the building through the open window. Inside the church they found an admin office that showed signs of forced entry with various items scattered across the floor.

Police made their presence known and eventually found the suspect in a hallway wearing a robe used for church services.

The suspect was identified as Clint Matthew Jackson, 41. No one else was found in the church.

While in custody Jackson identified himself as John Hill. Police say that after several minutes of trying to positively identify him, Jackson eventually gave his real name.

The pastor of the church arrived at the scene to meet with police. He told police his computer and monitor were missing from the admin office that was broken into.

Jackson was arrested and charged with burglary of a non-habitation.