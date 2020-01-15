Man arrested after police say gun was found in his luggage at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Saturday after security at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport allegedly found a gun in his carry on bag as it was going through the X-ray, according to an affidavit.

Robert Hirning, 64, was flagged down as he was going through airport security at 2:10 p.m. According to the affidavit, the gun was a black Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380. Police did not say if the gun was loaded.

Hirning was charged with carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and held on $2,000 bail at the Travis County Jail. He has since bonded out.

In 2018, 93 firearms, 76 of which were loaded, were found at security checkpoints at ABIA. Numbers have yet to be released on how many guns were found at the airport in 2019.