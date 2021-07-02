Man arrested after police chase on I-10 between Houston, San Antonio

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says they helped state law enforcement arrest Luis Argenis Velasco Gallo Wednesday after he reportedly led several agencies on a chase down Interstate 10 between Houston and San Antonio.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they helped arrest a suspect after a chase on I-10 (FCSO via Facebook)

FCSO said in a release Friday morning that the chase started after Velasco Gallo, 28, was reported to be driving recklessly in Gonzales County. That’s roughly an hour away from where he was arrested.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they got involved when Velasco Gallo ended upon I-10 near the Engle exit, mile marker 667. After three miles, the suspect stopped his car and was taken into custody near Schulenburg. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Velasco Gallo has been charged with evading and resisting arrest. He appears to have been released from jail as of Friday morning.

We’ve reached out to the Fayette County clerk to find contact information for Velasco Gallo’s lawyer.