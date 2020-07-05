Man arrested after leading state troopers on 120 mph pursuit through Williamson County, DPS says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man led DPS troopers on a high speed pursuit through Williamson County in a stolen car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jermaine Jones Jr, 20, was arrested after he eventually crashed the vehicle and tried to flee the scene by running across I-35 on foot, DPS said.

An investigation into the incident found that a 14-year-old girl was among the passengers in the stolen 2020 Toyota Corolla, which traveled at speeds exceeding 120 mph during the pursuit, according to the affidavit.

State troopers were told the stolen car was traveling southbound on I-35 in Williamson County at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

A DPS trooper said he was able to locate the Toyota and pulled behind it as it exited for Leander Road.

At this time, the Toyota ran a red stop light at the intersection of I-35 service road and Leander Road, leading to two DPS vehicles initiating a pursuit, DPS said.

During the high speed chase, the car was seen going into a “side skid” many times to avoid collisions with other vehicles, the affidavit states.

The pursuit ended when the Toyota exited for Parmer Lane and crashed into two vehicles.

The driver fled the scene on foot and ran across I-35, DPS said. He was apprehended by APD officers who identified him as Jones.

Jones was charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle. He was taken to the Travis County Jail on an $8,000 bond but has since bonded out.