AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run where a man in an electric wheelchair was hit and left with life-threatening injuries.

It happened on Sept. 3 in a parking lot in the 9200 block of N. Lamar Blvd. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was crossing the parking lot in his electric wheelchair when he noticed a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled the driver to slow down, but the driver hit him and left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. Austin police officers, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene.

During the investigation, APD communications personnel, Region 2 Metro Tac Unit, and several northeast area command patrol officers helped APD detectives identify the suspect and his vehicle.

Pablo Avila-Banagas, 17, was booked into the Travis County jail on Sept. 9. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify in relation to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.