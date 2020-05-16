Man arrested after he allegedly tried to break into neighbor’s north Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police say he tried to break into his neighbor’s apartment in north Austin, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Thursday, Austin police received a call of a burglary in the 7200 block of Bethune Avenue. At the scene, the victim told police his neighbor who lives in the back side of his property tried to break into his home.

The victim turned over footage from his Ring doorbell camera. According to the affidavit, the video shows a man walk up to the front door and attempt to open it around 6:30 a.m. before walking away.

Police say the man returned five minutes later carrying a screwdriver and a wrench, then inserted the screwdriver into the door jamb to try to manipulate the locks.

They said he did this for a while before ramming his shoulder against the door in a futile effort to open it. According to the affidavit, after ramming the door the suspect walked away.

Investigators say they found fresh scratch marks on the side of the door. They said the scratches are consistent with a screw driver being shoved into the door jamb. According to the affidavit, the victim’s neighbor returned home and quickly went into his apartment and refused to come out.

Police say they waited in the area for the suspect to come out of his apartment and leave. They said that after about 30 minutes he left his home and drove off. The suspect was stopped in the 7200 block of Providence Avenue. Police say the man matched the suspect in the video of the attempted burglary. He was identified as Lerome Dixon, 26.

Police say Dixon was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the Ring video. According to the affidavit, police found the wrench Dixon was holding in the video in his car’s central console.

Dixon was arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a habitation.