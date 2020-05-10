Man arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person claiming he was a police officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday after they say he told another man he was a police officer and pulled out a pistol in front of him, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies responded to the 14800 block of Plain View Drive east of Austin near Webberville Road around 8:30 a.m. for a call of disorderly conduct.

At the scene, the victim told deputies he and his brother were walking to a nearby Valero to buy some cigarettes when they walked past a man he described as a “crack head.” The victim said this man approached him and his brother and acted as if he wanted to fight.

According to the affidavit, the victim told deputies that as this man was trying to fight them, a second man in a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled up. The victim said this man got out of the truck and identified himself as a police officer and pulled out a pistol.

The victim told deputies the man pointed the gun at him and shouted, “get the f— out of here, I’ll shut this s— down!” The victim said he pleaded with the suspect not to shoot him.

According to the affidavit, the victim provided deputies with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a partial license plate number. Using this deputies were able to track the suspect down and identify him as Ernesto Humberto Wallace Jr.

Deputies were able to detain Wallace and found a pistol in his possession. He was then booked and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.