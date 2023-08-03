Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage from the July 30, 2023 crash.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested and identified a man in connection with a crash that killed four people in south Austin.

APD said 35-year-old Arthur L. Wright faced four counts of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Police said the crash occurred Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Interstate 35 frontage road.

According to Austin Police, officers responded to a crash between a driver of a sedan and an SUV in the area. APD said four people in the SUV died at the scene, and a fifth person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD said the driver of the sedan, later identified as Wright, ran from the scene immediately after the crash; however, officers were able to find and arrest him a short time later.

According to police, this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 54th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 57 fatalities for the year.

Police said the investigation was still pending, and the statements were from the initial assessment of the fatal crash.

APD asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.