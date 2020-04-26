Man arrested after exposing and touching himself on CapMetro Bus, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly exposed and touched himself on a Capital Metro Bus, according to an arrest affidavit.

APD received a call at 8:52 a.m. that a man was exposing himself on a bus at 13th Street and Lavaca Street.

A witness said the suspect, identified as Germaine Stewart, 33, got onto the bus and sat down in the back left seat, on the other side of the vehicle from her.

The woman said she saw Stewart expose his genitals and begin touching himself. She said she quickly moved away from him and called her boyfriend. According to the affidavit, when she pulled out her phone Stewart accused her of recording him.

The woman told the bus driver what was happening. The driver stopped the bus and called the police.

At the scene Stewart told police the woman must have been hallucinating because she was filming him. He said he did not know why he would be accused of touching himself on the bus.

Stewart was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.