Man arrested after erratic chase down SH 71

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a man early Saturday morning on a charge of making a terroristic threat after he led officers on a high-speed chase down State Highway 71.

A deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said he was parked at an Exxon gas station in the 21000 block of SH 71 near Bob Wire Road at 3:20 a.m. He said he witnessed a blue Chevrolet Silverado erratically pull into the gas station and park at an angle behind another car.

The deputy said a man got out of the car and quickly entered the store. The man was later identified as 36-year-old Aaron Vidaurri. The deputy said as he approached the store, Vidaurri exited quickly, got into his car and peeled out of the parking lot, spinning his wheels and almost hitting a gas pump.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and tried to pull over Vidaurri who abruptly stopped and jumped out of his car. According to the arrest affidavit, Viduarri was holding a box in his right hand while shouting expletives and threatening to kill the deputy. The deputy said he tried to diffuse the situation but Vidaurri got back into his car, shouting at the deputy not to follow him.

Vidaurri drove east down SH 71 and the deputy followed at a distance without turning on his lights but radioed for backup. A second police unit tried to intercept Vidaurri at the intersection of Serene Hills Drive. Vidaurri swerved onto Serene Hills and drove directly at the second unit. The deputy following believed Vidaurri intended to crash into the second unit.

The deputies followed Viduarri as he drove the wrong way down Serene Hills Drive. They said Viduarri turned around sharply and got back onto SH 71 and drove west. According to the arrest affidavit, Viduarri was traveling at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Vidaurri abruptly stopped in the 18700 block of SH 71 and parked his car across both westbound lanes. Deputies say he threw the box he was holding earlier at one of the units and began running after the other on foot. One of the deputies was able to pull the keys from the car. After several verbal commands to back up, Vidaurri was eventually tased and taken into custody.

Vidaurri was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats of serious bodily harm at a peace officer. He was booked into the Travis County Jail and faces a bond of $15,000 and a medical evaluation within 30 days of his release.