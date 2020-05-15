Man arrested after deputies say he pointed a gun at another driver on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says he pointed a pistol at another person was driving on Interstate Highway 35 and fired off a few shots, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies received a call of road rage between a red Volkswagen Jetta and another vehicle. The driver of the Jetta was later identified as Brandon Miller, 24.

The victim told police he was driving in the left lane when Miller puled up on the right and pointed a gun at him. He said he broke and pulled behind Miller as he fired off a few rounds. According to the affidavit the spent rounds were found in the 16100 block of I-35 near Scarbrough Drive.

Round Rock police located Miller and his vehicle in the 1700 block of Farm to Market Road 685. Miller’s car was seen exiting a car wash, then pulling into a vacuum station. Officers searched Miller’s car and found a baggie of what they said contained crack cocaine.

According to the affidavit, as Miller was being detained he dropped a bag of what they say contained Xanax. During the search officers said they did not find a gun magazine in the vehicle.

Miller was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.