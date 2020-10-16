Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Austin Resource Center for the Homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after allegedly admitting to stabbing another man at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin earlier this month. The victim died nearly a week later, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said it happened on Oct. 8 around 10:23 a.m. in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

Austin 911 got a call about a stabbing at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and took 39-year-old Darius Maxwell to Dell Seton, APD said.

21-year-old Xavier Harris, who was still at the scene, admitted to stabbing Maxwell, according to police. Officers took him into custody.

Jail records show Harris was arrested that day on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Maxwell was treated and released from the hospital, but he returned almost a week later on Oct. 14 in distress. He was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m., APD said.

On Oct. 16, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and found the official cause of death to be “complications from sharp force injury.” The office ruled the manner of death a homicide, APD said.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office was notified of the death, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.