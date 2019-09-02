Man arrested after carrying un-licensed handgun into sports bar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An off duty officer from Taylor Texas helped Austin police arrest a man Sunday who was carrying a gun in a without a license in a downtown sports bar.

According to the arrest affidavit, the off-duty officer flagged down nearby APD officers and alerted them to an intoxicated man with a handgun inside Buffalo Billiards on East Sixth Street.

He said while the suspect was using the urinal in the bar’s restroom he saw a handgun in the man’s waistband. He also said the suspect was acting in a way that made him believe he was heavily intoxicated.

The suspect was pointed out to APD and he was quickly detained. According to police, the man, identified as 26-year-old Derek Stuart, had unsteady balance, bloodshot eyes and strongly smelled of alcohol.

Police say they found a 40 calibur Smith and Wesson handgun in Stuart’s waistband. Officers removed a magazine from the gun that contained 10 hollow point bullets.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stuart was from Virginia and did not have a concealed handgun license.

Stuart was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a licensed premise. He also faces a bond of $10,000.