Man arrested after assault on South Congress Bridge sentenced to 200 days in jail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man charged with assault was sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly hit a woman on South Congress Avenue Bridge and beat up a man who intervened back in October.

The man who intervened, Mark Dolan, told police he was jogging along the South Congress Bridge on Oct. 7, when he heard several women screaming. Dolan said he turned to see a man, later identified as Timothy Mitchell, randomly hit one of the women.

Dolan said after he intervened, Mitchell violently attacked him. Mitchell was eventually pinned to the ground by multiple bystanders and arrested on the spot. Dolan received seven stitches on different parts of his head and suffered from severe bruising on his ear and face.

Mark Dolan address Mitchell in court.

During court, Dolan read a letter discussing the incident and addressing Mitchell.

“Two people you have attacked will have injuries lasting well beyond your short sentence,” said Dolan as he spoke to Mitchell. “We will continue to relive the event until finally time heals the mental wounds.”

Dolan said after all is said and done he hopes for five things:

That Mitchell can get the care and support he needs.

Mitchell learns to change his behavior through help from Community First Village.

Mitchell can find family to help put him on the right path.

The other victim of the attack and her friends can find it in them to forgive Mitchell.

If the first three hopes can not be met, Dolan said he hopes to never encounter Mitchell again.

Mitchell pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 200 days in prison. He has already served 73 of those days.