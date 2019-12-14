Man arrested after allegedly stomping on another man’s head in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after he was seen allegedly stomping on another man’s head in downtown Austin, according to court documents.

Police were sent to the intersection of East Seventh Street and Neches Street at 3:30 p.m. to assist another officer. The officer already at the scene said he saw the suspect, Christopher Moore, 38, stomping on another man’s head.

Investigators asked HALO to check cameras in the area for more information on the incident. HALO told police Moore walked up to the victim and smacked him in the head from behind before taking him to the ground and stomping on his head.

Police said the victim was bleeding from his head and a large puddle of blood was on the ground where he was lying. According to the affidavit, the victim suffered swelling to his head and a broken nose.

Moore told police he was upset because someone took $5 from him while he was sleeping. He said he did not know who took the money, but attacked the victim because he said he called him a racial slur.

Moore was arrested and charged with assault with injury.