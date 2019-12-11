Man arrested after allegedly hitting two pedestrians and eluding police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after police say he tried to flee the scene of a hit and run, according to the arrest affidavit.

Based on the police report, the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Fletcher, hit two women with his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck when speeding out of a parking garage on Rio Grande Street.

According to the victims, they were walking on the east sidewalk of the 500 block of Rio Grande Street. They said they were walking past the exit of a parking garage when Fletcher came speeding out. One of the women said she was hit in the thigh by the front bumper which knocked her down. the other woman said she was hit by the truck’s front left headlight.

A nearby witness told police he ran over to the scene to check on the women. He said the woman who was knocked to the ground was bleeding from the hand.

Both the witness and one of the victim’s said Fletcher was acting intoxicated and flippant about the situation. They said Fletcher was laughing during their interaction with him and was saying he was immune to repercussions.

The witness said he feared Fletcher would leave the scene as he appeared to care less and less as time went on. The witness told police he stood in front of Fletcher’s truck with his arms outstretched in an effort to keep him at the scene. However, Fletcher allegedly drove his truck slowly into the witness’ chest forcing him out of the way before driving away north on Rio Grande Street.

The witness said Fletcher was stopped by another car at a red light at the intersection of West Sixth Street. He said he stood in front of the truck again to try and keep it at the scene. However, Fletcher accelerated quickly forcing the witness to jump onto the truck’s hood and leap over it as it sped by. The witness landed on his feet, from 15 feet up, but lost his balance and fell hard, per the police report.

A second witness told police she followed Fletcher on the pedicab she was driving. She said she saw the other witness get pushed onto the hood and leap over the truck. She also told police that after she followed Fletcher a short distance he suddenly reversed, striking the pedicab with his rear bumper. Fletcher then allegedly fled the scene running a red light on West Sixth Street.

According to the affidavit, two APD officers saw Fletcher’s truck at East Fifth Street and Red River Street. They said as Fletcher turned onto East Fifth Street they tried to get in front of the truck to stop him. Fletcher allegedly drove around the officers but was stopped by traffic again at East Fifth and Neches Street. They said Fletcher turned into oncoming traffic to get away from them.

Another officer said they saw Fletcher driving down East Fifth Street and began following with their lights on. The officer said Fletcher suddenly revered striking the front of the cruiser before changing directions and heading south on Trinity Street.

Police say after he got stuck in traffic again, Fletcher drove onto the curb of Trinity Street and turned onto East Fourth Street. They said he also ran a flashing red light at San Jacinto Boulevard.

The pursuing officer said Fletcher randomly came to a complete stop at the 200 block of east Fourth Street. The officer said Fletcher once again reversed forcing him to drive his patrol car out of the way.

According to the affidavit, Fletcher turned onto Brazos Street before once again reversing his truck at the officer chasing him. Police say Fletcher drove down East Third Street then hopped the protective barrier for the bicycle lane and proceeding on South Congress Avenue.

Police say Fletcher turned onto West Second Street where he collided head on into a parked patrol car. The police report said Flecther again reversed into the cruiser that was chasing him. Police say dashcam footage shows Fletcher laughing as he drove into the cruiser.

After successfully stopping Fletcher, police say he refused to get out of his truck. According to the affidavit, officers had to tase Fletcher to remove him from the truck and place him into custody.

The police report state Flectcher led APD on a half-mile chase spanning eight city blocks. The whole thing lasted over two minutes and 38 seconds.

Fletcher was arrested and faces two charges of failure to stop and render aid for the two victims he initially hit, two charges of aggravated assault for driving at the two witnesses who tried to stop him and one charge of evading arrest.