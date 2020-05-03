Man arrested after allegedly attacking and threatening passenger with a knife on Capital Metro bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he attacked another passenger on a Capital Metro bus and threatened him with a knife in downtown Austin.

Police received a call that two men were fighting on a bus in the area of Fourth Street and Lavaca Street. One of the people in the altercation was described as a black man wearing a black t-shirt with the word “chief” on it and yellow and black pants.

According to the affidavit, police found a man matching the suspect’s description walking along the 300 block of Guadalupe Street. The man was identified as Freeman Chambers, 39. When asked if he was okay, Chambers told police he was fine but there was a misunderstanding on a bus. He said there were “two dudes with a knife” who were calling him racial slurs.

Another man approached the police saying Chambers assaulted him. Police noticed that the man had blood on his right forearm. Police searched Chambers and found a folded pocket knife.

Chambers said while he was on the bus he was listening to his radio too loud and people were yelling at him to turn it down. He said the victim ran up to him and began yelling in his face. He said as he tried to get off the bus he ran past two men with weapons. He said he pulled out his own knife in self defense.

According to the affidavit, when asked if his knife was open Chambers told police he had his “blade out like they had their blade out.”

The victim said as he was waiting on the bus, the driver told Chambers to put his mask on so they could proceed, but Chambers refused. He said multiple people started yelling at Chambers to put on a mask.

According to the witness, Chambers got upset and began leaving the bus. He said when Chambers passed him he started kicking him multiple times in the arm. The victim said Chambers went “berserk.”

The victim said after Chambers left the bus he pulled out a pocket knife and tried to get back on the bus. He said Chambers began waving the knife at him and threatening to kill him.

According to the affidavit, Chambers left the scene but the victim and multiple others followed at a distance to have police detain him.

A witness told police he saw Chambers swinging a knife at the victim. The driver said when Chambers was leaving the bus he called her a “b—-” before the scuffle ensued.

Chambers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.