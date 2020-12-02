Man arrested after 8-month-old baby found dead at Cedar Park apartment

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to the Travis County Jail.

Police said the baby was found dead at an apartment July 19 on Anderson Mill Road.

An autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the child suffered extensive physical trauma both externally and internally.

According to police, Gonzalez lived with the baby’s mother and considered himself the child’s stepfather. He was not the child’s biological father.

Gonzalez is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

If you know that a child is being abused and is in immediate and serious danger, call 9-1-1. You can also contact the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.