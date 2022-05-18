AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl at an Austin swimming pool earlier this week, according to an Austin Police Department affidavit.

APD said Moses Adrian Guitierrez, 29, faces a second-degree felony charge of indecency with child sexual contact after an incident at Barton Springs Pool May 15. The affidavit said Guitierrez inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl multiple times and also tried to give the girl money.

In an interview with APD, Guitierrez said he thought the girl was “20 years old” and that he was “blackout drunk,” when he gave the victim money, the affidavit said. He denied committing a crime, the affidavit said.

KXAN reached out to Guitierrez’s attorney for a comment on his client’s behalf, and we will update the story once we receive it.

The affidavit said Guitierrez and the victim are not related, and that Guitierrez was a stranger to the victim.

A witness also said Guitierrez tried to touch another young girl inappropriately that day, according to the affidavit.

According to jail records, Guitierrez has bonded out of Travis County Jail.