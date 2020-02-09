Man arrested, accused of running from police after brawl outside 6th Street bar

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A downtown brawl ended in an arrest Saturday after one of the men allegedly involved ran from police, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to APD, two officers were driving north along West Avenue around 11:07 p.m. At the intersection of West 6th Street police saw a group of men fighting outside the Greenlight Social Bar.

The officers said that when they pulled up to the scene two of the fighters ran from the bar up the street. The men who stayed told officers they were the bouncers at the bar and were attacked after they denied entry to two men because they were too drunk.

The bouncer who was working the front door said he denied entry to a man, later identified as Ty Morgan Pannell, 23, but was then punched in the face by the second person. Two other bouncers came to defend their coworker and were subsequently attacked by Pannell and the other man, later identified as Pannell’s brother, the arrest affidavit says.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene to treat the three bouncers.

Soon after, police received a report that a man matching the description provided by the bouncer was loitering in a parking lot on West Avenue and West 7th Street. Police found Pannell’s brother, who admitted to being part of the fight.

Police say the man was bleeding and had marks on his knuckles and eye. They said as they were talking, Pannell showed up moments later, but ran when he saw police.

Officers caught up with Pannell at Rio Grande Street and West 8th Street. Police said multiple commands to stop and get on the ground were given to Pannell. According to the affidavit, police had to use their Taser because Pannell continued to run. They said as he was being handcuffed Pannell said “I’ve been here before, I knew you guys were going to arrest me.”

Pannell was arrested and charged with evading on foot. He is currently booked into the Travis County Jail.