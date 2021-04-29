Man arrested, accused of pointing gun and pretending to shoot at APD officers

A video released by APD show a man who police believe is 20-year-old Zion Baptiste pointing a gun and pretending to shoot at two officers Sunday on Pleasant Valley Road. Baptiste was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident. (Screenshot from APD video)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who imitated shooting at officers with a semi-automatic pistol has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Austin Police Department said.

Zion Baptiste, 20, is accused of pointing a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at officers and then pretending to shoot at them Sunday on Pleasant Valley Road. Police say two officers were flagged down for a separate incident on a Capital Metro bus when Baptiste pulled up to a parking lot exit in a black coupe, pulled out the gun and “began moving his arm up and down, simulating the recoil of a firearm being shot” while pointing it at the officers. The officers’ backs were turned away from Baptiste, but witnesses told the officers what happened.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Baptiste on Wednesday in the same car carrying the same gun and extended magazine with live ammunition in it, police said.

The incident was recorded and the video was released by APD.

Police believe there are more witnesses to the incident who haven’t come forward. If you know anything about what happened, please call APD’s aggravated assault unit at 512-974-4463.

According to jail records, Baptiste is currently in Travis County Jail. His bail is set at $40,000. Attorney records for Baptiste were not immediately available, but once they are, we will reach out for a statement and update this story.