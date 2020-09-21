Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated after hitting 8 parked cars

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Saturday after he hit eight parked cars while allegedly under the influence in a south Austin neighborhood.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer responded to the 4507 block of Buck Run at about 11:36 p.m. That’s just south of East William Cannon Drive.

Multiple callers reported a red, four-door sedan hitting several parked cars. They said the sedan had a flat tire and lots of damage to its front, according to the affidavit. Pictures taken by a witness showed a man getting out of the sedan and checking out the damage before fleeing the scene.

The damaged sedan, a Chrysler 300, was found about 10 minutes later outside a home on Blue Meadow Drive. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Joel Castro, came from the front porch to meet the officer, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Castro reported he was driving home from a friend’s house in Del Valle when a car allegedly started following him. He tried to “brake check” the car when it went around him, Castro said. He told police he then swerved and possibly drove into a ditch, which caused a flat tire, the affidavit said. That’s why he said he couldn’t control the Chrysler and hit the other vehicles.

Castro reportedly damaged at least eight cars, according to the affidavit. Two people sitting inside one of the cars that was hit reported Castro allegedly never stopped to check on them or assess the damage and drove away.

The officer asked Castro why he didn’t stop, and he said “he was scared,” according to the affidavit. A field sobriety test was also done on Castro, and police said he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana while at his friend’s home.

The affidavit stated that Castro will face charges of failing to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated.