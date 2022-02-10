Man arrested a year after homicide of 54 year old in southeast Austin

Austin police said Jacovi Lavoy Sattiewhite, 19, was arrested in San Marcos in connection to the Feb. 3, 2021 death of Ramon Munoz. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 homicide of Ramon Patino Munoz.

Austin police said Jacovi Lavoy Sattiewhite, 19, was arrested in San Marcos in connection to the Feb. 3, 2021 death of Munoz.

According to police, Sattiewhite was among several suspects who were believed to be committing armed robberies in the area near Oltorf Street and Pleasant Valley Road on the day of the homicide. Police said they believed these robberies are what culminated in the homicide.

APD had previously reported Munoz was found inside of a crashed vehicle with “obvious trauma to his body.”

More than a year after the incident, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Sattiewhite on a first-degree murder warrant. Sattiewhite’s bond is set at $1 million.