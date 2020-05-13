Man allegedly hit cars with rocks on I-35 service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man allegedly hit two cars with rocks Tuesday on the Interstate 35 service road, an Austin Police Department affidavit says.

Daniel Dixon, 36, was charged with aggravated assault after police say he threw rocks “a little larger than softballs” at a Mini Cooper and Nissan Versa, hitting them and causing extensive damage. Police responded to the scene at 7:48 a.m. and found the damaged cars.

The driver of the Versa told police he was on the I-35 service road, and then turned on to East Cesar Chavez when he saw someone take a step toward the street and “under hand throw a rock at this vehicle,” the affidavit says.

The rock hit the windshield on the driver’s side as the car was moving at about 25-30 mph, the affidavit says. The glass shattered into the driver’s face and clothing, and the vehicle had enough damage from the rock that it was unsafe to operate, the affidavit says.

The driver of the Mini Cooper traveled a similar path to that of the Versa, from the I-35 service road to East Cesar Chavez, when she said a man threw a rock at her car, the affidavit says.

The rock hit the driver’s side column and the side view mirror, and the driver was “clearly shaken up” by the incident, the affidavit says.

The driver of the Mini Cooper said she feared for her life when the man threw the rock at her car, the affidavit says.

Both drivers gave police the same description of the man that threw the rock, and police caught up with a man matching the description, later identified as Dixon, at the intersection of San Marcos Street and East Cesar Chavez, the affidavit says.

Dixon denied being involved with any rock throwing with a “calm and relaxed” demeanor, the affidavit says, but when police reviewed footage from HALO cameras in the area, they identified the suspect as Dixon.

Dixon is currently lodged in Travis County Jail, according to jail records. His bond is $20,000.