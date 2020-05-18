Man accused of trying to stab someone at bus stop, spitting in officer’s face

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of spitting in an officer’s face as he was being taken into custody after he reportedly trying to stab another man.

According to the arrest warrant, on Sunday, May 17, officers responded to the Circle K convenience store located at 8801 S. Interstate Highway 35, after a report that someone tried to stab another person.

Police say Michael Aaron McDonald, 36, charged toward one of the victims while the man was waiting at the Capital Metro bus stop located in the 100 block of E. Slaughter Lane when he heard someone yell, “Get out of here! Get out!”

The victim told police he then saw McDonald approaching with a knife that was about 5 inches long. The man says McDonald started slashing the open knife in the air towards him as he drew closer. The victim was, however, able to get away without being cut or stabbed.

When officers arrived, they frisked McDonald for weapons and found a folding pocket knife that was about six inches long. Police say after the search, they were “100% certain” McDonald was the suspect.

While McDonald was being arrested, police say he tried wriggling out of the the patrol car’s backseat. When an officer tried to physically place him back in the vehicle, McDonald reportedly spit in the officer’s face.

McDonald is charged with third degree felony harassment of a public servant and second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $40,000.