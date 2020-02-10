Man accused of trapping, killing cat thought to be ruining patio furniture

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a third-degree felony charge after police say he trapped a cat and shot it to death with an air rifle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Hien Tran, 66, is accused of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after an officer arrived of his home to see a metal trap with a can of can food and dead black and white cat inside, the affidavit says.

The officer asked Tran what happened to the cat, he said he shot it with a BB gun “because it was tearing up the cushions on his patio furniture,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit say Tran told officers he contacted animal control about cats ruining his patio furniture several times, but nothing was done because he didn’t have any proof.

Police obtained cell phone video from the neighbor who saw the incident, the affidavit says. The video shows the cat alive inside the cage, then Tran pumped the air rifle before shooting the crying cat, the affidavit says. The neighbor is heard on the video telling Tran what he’s doing is wrong before Tran killed the cat, the affidavit says.

Jail records show Tran bonded out of Travis County Jail and is no longer in custody.