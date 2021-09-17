Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at downtown Austin church arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a church Aug. 31 was arrested Sept. 8, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

DPS said the arrest was in large part thanks to two Crime Stoppers tips after the group offered a $10,000 reward in September.

Authorities arrested Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, of Austin after an investigation involving Texas DPS, the Austin Fire Department and the University of Texas Police Department.

Dushimimana faces felony charges of arson of a place of worship and possession of a prohibited weapon. Authorities say he threw the explosive device at a church on the intersection of 13th and Lavaca streets near the Texas Capitol Complex between 1-1:30 a.m. When DPS troopers responded to the call, he had already left the scene.