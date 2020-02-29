Man accused of stealing from Pflugerville Target said he wanted foot massager, couldn’t afford one

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Target store shopping carts are seen in the parking lot on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of stealing from a Target in Pflugerville told officers he wanted to get his girlfriend a foot massager, but didn’t have the money to buy one.

According to an arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Bryan Chamberlain robbed the store on Limestone Commercial Drive at about 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Security staff at the Target told police they saw a man walk into the store that they recognized from previous thefts.

They watched the man put several items into a shopping cart, and then push it through an empty cashier lane. The items were later valued at $266.

When the guards tried to detain the man, he allegedly tried to push the cart into them.

During a struggle between the three men, Chamberlain picked up a glass jar containing a candle and threw it at the security staff, the affidavit said.

Chamberlain was able to leave the scene, police said. Surveillance footage showed him entering a blue Nissan Versa in the parking lot.

Officers tracked the car to a home address in Pflugerville and found the vehicle parked nearby. When they saw Chamberlain, he turned and ran from officers, but was eventually stopped and detained, according to the affidacit.

As he was being arrested, Chamberlain told officers he wanted to get a foot massager for his girlfriend, but was having financial problems.

Officers searched Chamberlain and found a bag containing nine pills, which were later determined to be Xanax, police said.

Chamberlain is charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. He is being held in the Travis County Jail on a total bond of $15,000.