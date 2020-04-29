Man accused of slashing P. Terry’s employee’s arm with a gladiator sword

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of cutting a P. Terry’s employee with what officers describe as a “gladiator sword.”

Austin Police Department says that on Monday, April 27, officers reported to the P. Terry’s location at South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road after a disturbance call.

A witness and restaurant employees told officers that Russell Watkins, 43, was confronted by an employee after taking items from a car parked at the location.

Watkins reportedly dropped the items on the street and walked off, when an employee went to pick them up. When he bent down to the get them, the victim says Watkins removed the sword from concealment and slashed at his arm.

The victim says that Watkins yelled, “Don’t touch it, m**********r, or I’m going to kill you!”

Officers say the cut was across the victim’s bicep and tricep in a straight line and about the size of a dollar bill.

Watkins is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.