Man accused of showing up at Panda Express with gun, assaulting wife’s former lover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has been arrested after police say he showed up to a Panda Express with a gun to confront the man who had previously had an affair with his wife.

Police say Melvin Martinez, 34, drove to the Panda Express at 500 Canyon Ridge Drive in northeast Austin on Sept. 24 with a gun, pointed it at the man and asked him why he had not moved out of Austin.

The man said Martinez accused him of still talking to his wife, which the man denied. He told police he and Martinez’s wife had met months earlier at church, began messaging on Facebook and then started an on-and-off relationship for a little over a year.

He said when he tried to break things off with Martinez’s wife she threatened to tell her husband.

The victim told police that Martinez also showed up at his other job and waited for him to get off. He said Martinez asked him why he hadn’t left Austin yet, and the victim said Martinez even left notes on his car telling him to get out of the city.

He said when Martinez found him at Panda Express, he asked him why he hadn’t left the city and accused him of still talking to his wife, which the victim denied. At this point, the victim said, Martinez pulled out a handgun covered with a cloth and demanded that he call his wife to verify whether or not they were still communicating.

The two men reportedly struggled over the gun and scuffled in the parking lot before the gun’s magazine fell out. The victim told police he believed Martinez would shoot and kill him.

Police responded and found Martinez surrounded by two people and a security guard. They say a gun was leaning up against a vehicle.

Martinez is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.