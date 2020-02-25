Man accused of shooting woman, injuring man because he was annoyed by their music

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last Monday, 38-year-old Elvi Cervantes De La Torre died in the parking lot of the Canyon Trail Apartments on Grand Canyon Drive in east Austin.

Witnesses say 42-year-old Pedro Espinosa approached De La Torre and her ex-boyfriend after he became bothered by the music coming from their car.

After a brief argument with De La Torre, witnesses said he suddenly opened fire on the car.

De La Torre died at the scene. Her ex-boyfriend was also shot, but survived.

Police are now searching for Espinoza, as well as another man.

Espinoza is described as about 5’4′ with a protruding gut and a mustache. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Austin police.

Meanwhile, Juan in Million, the east Cesar Chavez Street restaurant where De La Torre has worked since 2011, has raised over $2,000 for her family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Vanessa Cervantes (Picture: GoFundMe)

A handwritten note at the restaurant reads:

“We mourn the loss of our dear friend Vanessa Cervantes. This tragedy reminds us all that tomorrow isn’t promised. She leaves behind her four daughters and son unexpectedly. Please, come together to help her family. Any donation helps. God bless.

