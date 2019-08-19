Man accused of shooting at Uber driver who honked at him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting at an Uber driver during an August 13 road rage incident.

According to the warrant, the victim says Eric Wences Filomeno, 24, purposely drove his truck into the front side of the victim’s car and shot at him.

The incident allegedly occurred after the victim says he honked at Filomeno while behind him at San Jacinto Boulevard red light, in order to get him to go.

The victim told police that after the honk, Filomeno pulled up beside him at another red light and then pulled in front of his car, hitting the front of it, and blocking him in so he couldn’t leave.

According to the victim, Filomeno then tried getting out of his truck but was also blocked in. The victim says that since Filomeno couldn’t get out of his truck, he then rolled down his window and revealed a gun.

He says Filomeno cocked the gun and said “What’s up,” before firing a round. The victim says he thinks Filomeno meant to hit him but missed and hit the car instead.

The victim says Filomeno then drove away.

Police say that during the investigation, Filomeno said that the victim had threatened him and so he’d gotten out of his truck to try to talk to him. He reportedly said the victim honked repeatedly and had made physical threats against him.

Filomeno allegedly told police he shot up in the air, but police say he later said he shot towards the ground. He says he admitted to firing from his Springfield .40 caliber gun.

He is charged with second degree aggravated assault and bonded out of jail August 14.