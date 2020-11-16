Man accused of shooting another man in the leg in Cedar Park last week

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A 54-year-old is facing aggravated assault changes after allegedly shooting another man in the leg last week at an apartment complex, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, officers responded to 11908 Anderson Mill Road for reports of a man shot in the leg. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When police arrived, the victim reported he had an argument with the suspect the day before.

Police said it appears the suspect confronted the victim when he got home to the apartment complex and shot at him multiple times. The victim was hit once in the leg.

From there, the suspect fled the scene. Officers searched but didn’t find him that night.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested William Belton Perry was arrested without incident in Austin, police said. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.