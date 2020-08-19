Man accused of sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend in jealous rage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend after he went through her phone and found that she had been interacting with other men.

According to Austin Police Department, Richard Adeyemi Williams, 28, and the victim had remained friends after their their break-up about two weeks before the incident on Aug. 14.

The victim told police that she and Williams had been hanging out by the pool in her apartment complex before they decided to get food and go back to her place.

The woman says that sometime after 9 p.m. Williams went through her phone without her knowledge and discovered information indicating that she’d been interacting with other men. After this, police say, Williams “became enraged.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams ripped a mounted television off the wall and then chased her into the bedroom, where she locked herself inside. Nevertheless, police say, Williams tore the door apart with his bare hands, entered the room and began assaulting the victim with the shredded pieces.

The victim says she was then brutally sexually assaulted by Williams, punched in the face, and strangled to the point that she thought she was going to suffocate — all while gasping for him to stop.

Police say Williams then poured various substances over the victim’s head, laughed at her and then threatened her with a knife when she tried to escape. She says he told her that if she wanted to be with someone else, he would be the last person she would be with.

The incident lasted about two hours, police say. Once it was over, Williams then stole the victim’s car keys and about $180 and left.

After the victim called police, Williams was identified — aided by the fact that a friend of the victim came forward to show disturbing photos Williams had sent her of the scene. The text messages showed to be from Williams and he admitted to taking them pictures.

Williams, who is an employee of a gym on Fifth Street and Waller, was found the next day and determined to be the suspect.

He was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault and his bond was set at $125,000. He was also ordered to wear a GPS device and to keep 200 yards away from the victim.