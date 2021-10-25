Stranger accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old at north Austin complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Oct. 22 after police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old boy at a north Austin apartment complex — and was later pinned to the ground by the child’s mother.

According to an Austin Police Department, the child was with his mom visiting her boyfriend at the Chateau Apartments complex located at 833 Fairfield Drive on Oct. 21. A 911 caller told APD that the victim was sexually assaulted by a stranger after he’d left his mother’s boyfriend’s apartment to go play with friends.

When they arrived at the complex, APD says they found the suspect, 31 year-old Manuel Cardenas Olvera, on the ground and restrained by the child’s mother and another man. There, they learned Olvera reportedly walked up to the child and touched him inappropriately while urging him to “go behind the dumpster” with him.

The child told police he had been afraid to try to run away from Olvera. During police interview, Olvera admitted to touching the child.

Olvera is charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child.