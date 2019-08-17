Man accused of scratching cars with knife while on K2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of scratching several cars with a knife on Montopolis Drive while under the influence of synthetic marijuana drug, K2.

According to the warrant, Rudy Argeta Ferrera, 30, reportedly scratched several cars while drivers were inside of them in the 2100 block of Montopolis Drive on Friday.

The officer said he saw traffic pulling over to get away from Argeta Ferrera and then the officer also reported that he observed the man come toward his car with the knife still in hand.

The officer wrote, “I exited my unit and had to point my firearm at Argeta Ferrera who was still advancing on me with the knife in hand.”

Argeta Ferrera then reportedly obeyed the officer’s command to stop and was taken into custody. The officer said the man exhibited signs that he was under the synthetic marijuana drug K2, which include impaired balance/walking and disorientation.

One witness told police that Argeta Ferrera had tried to open her car door while she was stopped at the Montopolis Drive light. Another victim, whose car was scratched, said the man walked up to the vehicle and scraped the car along the side — leaving a scratch 8-inches long.

According to police, the scratch penetrated the paint and primer of the vehicle. APD estimated that the damage would cost between $750 and $2499.

Argeta Ferrera is charged with criminal mischief and his bond is set at $4,500.