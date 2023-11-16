AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Nov. 2 in connection with a north Austin murder.

According to Travis County court documents, 38-year-old Isandro Varona-Lopez was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

The charge was in connection with the death of Bisorquis Pena, whom Varona-Lopez ran over with his vehicle following an argument at an apartment complex near Chevy Chase Drive in June 2022.

According to documents, Varona-Lopez had a jail credit of 501 days toward his sentence.