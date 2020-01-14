Man accused of running over girlfriend while intoxicated at northwest Austin 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of running over his girlfriend while intoxicated during an argument at a northwest Austin 7-Eleven.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office’s affidavit, Brett Gomber, 45, and his girlfriend were at the 7-Eleven located at 3636 N. FM 620 Road at 2:34 a.m. on January 8, when a TCSO deputy responded to a report of a collision with injury.

Witnesses told deputies that the man and his girlfriend had been arguing and that he had been attempting to drive off while she held on to the vehicle. This reportedly resulted in her first being dragged by the car and then by being run over by the Ford truck, according to the affidavit.

Deputies were told she was lying on the ground crying and that Gomber walked into the store, came out and started cursing at the woman again.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to Gomber while the woman was transported by EMS crews. Deputies say he told them he had consumed alcoholic beverages and began crying at one point.

When later interviewed, the woman told deputies that she and Gomber had only gotten back together a week earlier. At the hospital in Round Rock, it was discovered that she had suffered from an L5 lumbar fracture and breaks in both the right and left pelvic bone and her left hip bone.

Gomber reportedly refused field sobriety tests.

According to court documents, Gomber has two previous DWIs. He is charged with third degree felony intoxication assault and his bond was set at $75,000. He will also be required to wear an alcohol monitor.