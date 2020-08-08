Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint after paying her for sexual encounter in east Austin parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint after paying her for a sexual encounter in the parking lot of an east Austin Home Depot.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jose Del Cid Rivera, 34, picked up the victim after she turned him down for a paid sexual encounter — the victim says he offered to take her home instead.

On the way, Del Cid Rivera allegedly asked her once more to have sex with him, offering $20, to which she agreed, police say. Once the encounter was over, the victim told him to take her home — she says he said no, saying “No. It’s my truck and I’m not taking you home.”

The victim told police that Del Cid Rivera pulled a long gun out and pointed the barrel at her, yelling “Give me all your money — all of it.”

She told police she was scared, so she ran from the truck and across the parking lot, before coming across a security guard near the Dell Children’s Hospital.

Police later report they found Del Cid Rivera cleaning up the Home Depot parking lot located at 1200 Barbara Jordan Boulevard, where he and another man work cleaning up and had reportedly tried paying the women for sex earlier.

In Del Cid Rivera’s vehicle, police say they found a loaded .22 caliber pellet rifle. Police say he admitted to picking up the victim, but denied everything else.

The victim, however, positively identified Del Cid Rivera as the man who threatened her and he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.