Man accused of recording sex with woman without consent, posting video on Pornhub

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is accused of recording a sexual encounter between him and a woman without her consent and then posting the video to Pornhub, according to documents filed in court.

In February, the victim was invited to the apartment of Jawuan Delvon Cooper, 31, to hang out and that the two had sex, she told police. She said she’d known Cooper for about two years through the military.

A friend told the woman in April that there was a video of her having sex on the porn website, Pornhub, and she was told how to find it.

The victim says she reported the video immediately to have it removed, saying that at no time did she give Cooper permission to record or post any video of her.

The profile of the user who posted the video identifies Cooper as the owner and even linked to his personal Instagram page, police say.

Once arrested, Cooper will be charged with felony invasive visual recording and his bond will be set at $7,500.