Man accused of randomly shooting 2 people in the head at north Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault in connection to what police describe was a “random” shooting of two men at a north Austin gas station Monday morning.

According to police, an officer responded to the Mobil Gas Station located 700 block of East St. Johns Avenue near Interstate 35.

The officer says he found both victims with gunshot wounds to the head. They were later transported to a nearby hospital, where they’re expected to recover from their injuries.

Dante Crawley (APD)

Witnesses described the gunman as wearing red sweatshirt, red sweatpants and a blue backpack. Officers were then able to track Dante Crawley, who they say matches that description, to a nearby hotel.

Detectives later reviewed the gas station’s surveillance footage and say they saw the gunman, also matching Crawley’s description, pacing next to a small group of men in the parking lot. They say the gunman in the video suddenly opened fire while one of the victims was turned away and talking on his cell phone.

As the second victim approached the gunman, he was shot in the head, stomach and legs. Detectives say the gunman is then seen leaving the area in the direction of the hotel where Crawley was later detained.

Crawley is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $2 million bond.