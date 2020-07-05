Man accused of punching paramedic after waking up on the ground outside of a barber shop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of punching a paramedic after the man had given him assistance because he was laying unconscious in front of a barber shop.

According to the arrest affidavit, Austin-Travis County EMS medics attended to Jason Russell, 40, who was reportedly found unconscious and lying in front a barber shop on Cameron Road.

Police later found Russell walking further on Cameron Road and stopped him. Officers say he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. Police say Russell told them he was walking to get pizza.

At this time, police took Russell back to EMS, assuming they were there to attend to Russell. But officers say they soon learned that EMS had already treated him and that he’d punched one of the medics before walking away.

The medic told police Russell hit him on the right side of the mouth and officers say there was swelling on the man’s face.

Russell is charged with third degree felony assault on a public servant.