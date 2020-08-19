Man accused of pulling knife on UT freshman’s dad, threatening to kill him during move-in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of cat-calling an incoming University of Texas freshman and pulling a knife on her dad.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to the University Co-Op on Guadalupe Street around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The 911 call reported a man with a knife was chasing two other people.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man and his daughter, the affidavit says. They said they were headed to the co-op to pick up supplies after moving the daughter into her UT dorm for her freshman year.

As the daughter and father were walking on the sidewalk, another man, later identified as 29-year-old Jeffrey Humphrey, passed them. They reported he started cat calling the daughter, the affidavit says.

The father said he confronted Humphrey, and the three exchanged words, according to the affidavit. Humphrey allegedly said he was just trying to pick up a girl and reportedly asked, “How else am I supposed to get [expletive] laid?”

The father said he told his daughter to go into the co-op, and that’s when Humphrey started reaching into his pocket, the affidavit says. The father reported he followed his daughter into the building, believing that Humphrey had a weapon.

According to the affidavit, Humphrey was seen by both witnesses and cameras carrying a four to six inch knife into the store. He was also heard yelling, “I’ll cut you up in front of all these people!” and “I’ll kill you!” repeatedly.

The father said he was trying to avoid Humphrey, and co-op employees announced they had called the police. That’s when Humphrey left, the affidavit says.

He was stopped by UT police officers about two blocks away. They used witness descriptions and surveillance footage to identify him.

The affidavit says Humphrey did admit to cat calling women and pulling the knife on the father.

Humphrey is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.