Man accused of planting secret camera in neighbor’s bathroom also charged with child porn possession

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin man who was previously accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home and planting a secret camera behind the bathroom mirror will now face charges of child pornography possession.

MORE: Neighbor accused of planting secret cameras had 20TB of images

According to the arrest warrant, during an investigation into the devices of 50-year-old Michael Sagues — who had already been arrested in connection to the secret recording of his neighbors — police discovered two laptops containing numerous images of child pornography.

Police say the computers containing the images — including one child younger than 10 — were identifiable to Sagues because they also contained personal photos of Sagues, his medical records and résumés. The child images and files were also connected to sites and companies known by detectives to distribute child pornography.

Once arrested, Sagues will face third degree felony charges of possession of child pornography.