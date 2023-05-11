AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of mail theft in Travis County who was out on bond failed to surrender himself into custody for a scheduled hearing April 24, according to Travis County court records. He has since had his bond revoked by a judge.

According to documents, 40-year-old Matthew Aaron Smart forfeited his bond after he absconded. Smart was out on bond for mail theft of about 30 addresses in the Leander area.

Past KXAN reporting showed that police originally connected Smart to the thefts through video obtained during a KXAN investigation.

Smart was accused of using a U.S. Postal Service master key to steal mail from a neighborhood in Leander, according to officials.