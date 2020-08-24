Man accused of killing pedestrian while driving under influence of ‘kush’ on South Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused in a crash resulting in the death of a pedestrian on South Lamar Boulevard on Sunday, August 23.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sunday afternoon Rene Conde, 57, was driving his 2016 Toyota Corolla southbound in the 3900 block of South Lamar Boulevard in south Austin when he continued driving toward an intersection that was stopped for a red light.

Austin Police Department officers say Conde continued toward the intersection at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that was parked at the red light. Conde’s car left the roadway, police say, and drove into the median, hitting a pedestrian and driving on before hitting a light pole.

The pedestrian was taken to South Austin Medical Center, where they later died. Meanwhile, Conde was pinned inside the vehicle but was able to be rescued. At the hospital, he was examined by officers who determined he had been under the influence of cannabis or a depressant.

Police say Conde admitted to smoking “kush,”a synthetic marijuana substance, before the crash.

Conde is charged with first-degree intoxication manslaughter and his recommended bail was set at $50,000.