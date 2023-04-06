Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 6, 2023.0

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of intentionally starting a fire at an Austin synagogue on Halloween 2021 plead guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest was indicted on three counts related to the arson investigation at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue. He plead guilty to two charges — damage to religious property and arson. Another charge was dismissed.

An affidavit reported surveillance cameras filmed Sechriest with a gas can in his hand. Agents also found glass bottles, lighter fluid, a lighter and waterproof matches in his car.

The fire was estimated to have caused $25,000 in damage, and congregants had raised at least $500,000 for repairs by late December of 2021.

The Department of Justice said Sechriest could face up to 30 years in prison for the damage to religious property charge, 20 years for the arson charge, and a mandatory 10-year sentence to run concurrently with any other sentence for the use of fire charge.

A representative of Congregation Beth Israel said the synagogue plans to issue a statement to KXAN.com after Thursday’s arraignment hearing.