Man accused of impersonating Austin minor to lure high school girls on Tinder, Snapchat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A warrant has been issued for a North Carolina man accused of posing as a local male student on Tinder and Snapchat in order to ask Austin-area girls for nude pictures, to meet up to do drugs or have sex.

According to the warrant, Greensboro, North Carolina resident Landon Thomas Miller, 19, used the victim’s photos to message girls at various high schools to ask for nude pictures — even going so far to offer upwards of $800 for them.

Police say Miller also asked several high school girls if they wanted to meet for sex. The victim told police that people started questioning him about the messages and accounts and that they had damaged his reputation and caused him a lot of anxiety.

During this time, according to police, Miller sent or received 280 “Snaps,” including one message asking a girl: “Wanna make $650?”

The warrant states that police were able to trace the login information and IP addresses to Miller’s phone. When questioned by police, Miller reportedly admitted to creating the accounts and said that he was sorry for doing it.

Police say he told them he was going through some rough times.

Once in custody, Miller will be chargeD with third-degree felony online impersonation and his bail will be set at $15,000.